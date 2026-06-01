First Nations haven’t been consulted on clean drinking water legislation: lawyer

By Alessia Passafiume A lawyer who represented First Nations in a class-action lawsuit against Ottawa says his clients still have not been consulted on promised clean drinking water legislation — even though the lawsuit settlement directed the federal government to work with First Nations to develop the legislation. Michael Rosenberg, who represented some 260 First Nations in the class action settled in 2021, said those communities are being shut out by Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty and have not seen a draft of legislation meant to ensure those same First Nations have access to clean drinking water. “It’s just completely unacceptable to our clients that they’re left in this vacuum where there’s nothing that actually governs water on-reserve, and there hasn’t been for some time,” Rosenberg told The Canadian Press….



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