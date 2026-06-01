Landmark Indigenous languages office under audit, $10M spent hosting conference

By Brittany Hobson and Alessia Passafiume The federal government has ordered a financial audit into transactions and activities at a landmark Indigenous languages office after receiving anonymous complaints. Canadian Heritage didn’t elaborate on the allegations against the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages, an arm’s-length office set up five years ago after it was recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. “Canadian Heritage has made the commissioner of Indigenous languages aware that we have received anonymous allegations and has contracted an independent third-party firm to conduct a special examination under the Indigenous Languages Act,” the department said in an email. It said the review can look at whether the office’s “books, records, systems and practices” are complying with standards in the legislation. It didn’t give a timeline on when…



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