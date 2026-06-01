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Human rights panel accuses Canada of genocide against Indigenous population

June 1, 2026 117 views

By Erika Morris An international panel of human rights experts has accused Canada of committing genocide against its Indigenous population. The Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal reached the preliminary conclusion following a week of hearings in Montreal. The panel says Canada had historically adopted a series of policies that it deemed were crimes against humanity with genocidal intent. The panel says these included the introduction of Canada’s system of residential schools and policies that forced the sterilization of Indigenous women. The Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal judges, from left to right, Seanna Howard, Frances Webber and Valmaine Toki give preliminary conclusions following a week of hearings in Montreal on Friday, May 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Survivors at the hearings held onto each other and wiped away tears as three tribunal members read…

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