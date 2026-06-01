Quebec moves ahead with AI cultural databank project

By Frédéric Lacroix-Couture Quebec’s national library is moving ahead with plans to create a database of cultural and government content that could be used to train artificial intelligence systems and improve their understanding of Quebec society, culture and Indigenous languages. Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec, or BAnQ, the province’s national library and archives institution, has launched the experimental phase of its proposed government and cultural databank in French and Indigenous languages after completing a feasibility study earlier this year. The project aims to address concerns that major generative AI systems often struggle to provide reliable information about Quebec society, economy and culture because of the limited amount of Quebec-related data available to them. “All scenarios are a little bit on the table right now,” Valérie D’Amour, who led the…



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