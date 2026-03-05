National News
Sentencing in Prince George manslaughter scheduled

March 5, 2026 306 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen After months of uncertainty, the sentencing in Prince George of manslaughter convict Dakota Rayn Keewatin is finally scheduled. Lawyers for the Crown and defence appeared Feb. 23 before BC Supreme Court Justice Ronald Tindale to set March 5-6 to make their submissions about the length of Keewatin’s jail term. Minimum sentence for manslaughter involving a firearm is four years. In December, the sentencing was delayed indefinitely because the court-ordered report on Keewatin’s personal history as an aboriginal offender, called a a Gladue Report, was outstanding and defence lawyer Jason LeBlond did not know when it would be completed. LeBlond said Feb. 23 that the Gladue Report was received on Feb. 9. Both LeBlond and prosecutor Blake Bouchard told Tindale that…

