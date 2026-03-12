National News
King Charles ‘expressed his concern’ over Alberta separatism in meeting: grand chief

March 12, 2026 190 views

By Jack Farrell and Lisa Johnson The grand chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations says King Charles “expressed his concern” after hearing about Alberta’s separatist push in a face-to-face meeting with Indigenous leaders on Wednesday. Grand Chief Joey Pete, who was part of a delegation of Treaty 6 chiefs who went to Buckingham Palace, said in a news release that the King was “very interested” in what the Indigenous leaders had to say. “We made him aware of the separatism issue in Alberta and the threat to treaty it represents,” the chief said. “He expressed his concern and committed to learning more.” The meeting took place in response to invitations Indigenous leaders had sent to the King to attend an event this summer marking the 150th anniversary…

