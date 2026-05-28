National News
ticker

Indigenous leaders back Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s stance on Treaty Rights

May 28, 2026 142 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is earning plaudits from First Nations leaders for publicly disputing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s characterization of Treaty rights and the duty to consult. The Blackfoot Confederacy, which encompasses the Kainai, Piikani and Siksika bands in Treaty 7, issued a statement on Wednesday May 27 to applaud Kinew for “his clear affirmation that potential impacts to Treaty rights must trigger proper consultation with First Nations.” On Monday and Tuesday, Premier Smith hosted a closed-door western premiers’ meeting in Kananaskis, which was attended by Kinew, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, B.C. Premier David Eby, N.W.T. Premier R.J. Simpson, Yukon Premier Currie Dixon and Nunavut Premier John Main. The premiers held a media availability after the meeting wrapped up, in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Binoojiinhshak Jiimaan, the ‘children’s canoe’ expands traditional knowledge in Georgian Bay

May 28, 2026 93

By Shania Tabobondung, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Parry Sound North Star In early May, Wasauksing Kinomaugewamik…

Read more
National News

Talks underway for Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism: N.B. minister

May 28, 2026 85

By Eli Ridder Early talks on an Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism are underway between…

Read more