Indigenous leaders back Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s stance on Treaty Rights

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is earning plaudits from First Nations leaders for publicly disputing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s characterization of Treaty rights and the duty to consult. The Blackfoot Confederacy, which encompasses the Kainai, Piikani and Siksika bands in Treaty 7, issued a statement on Wednesday May 27 to applaud Kinew for “his clear affirmation that potential impacts to Treaty rights must trigger proper consultation with First Nations.” On Monday and Tuesday, Premier Smith hosted a closed-door western premiers’ meeting in Kananaskis, which was attended by Kinew, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, B.C. Premier David Eby, N.W.T. Premier R.J. Simpson, Yukon Premier Currie Dixon and Nunavut Premier John Main. The premiers held a media availability after the meeting wrapped up, in…



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