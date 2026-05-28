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Binoojiinhshak Jiimaan, the ‘children’s canoe’ expands traditional knowledge in Georgian Bay

May 28, 2026 92 views

By Shania Tabobondung, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Parry Sound North Star In early May, Wasauksing Kinomaugewamik began a three-week birchbark canoe build and gave their students the opportunity to learn on the land while connecting with culture and creating something meaningful for themselves and future generations. Wasauksing Kinomaugewamik, located on Wasauksing First Nation, teaches students from kindergarten to Grade 8. Students visited the build site during Anishinaabemowin classes and any other available free time to participate. Great Lakes Lifeway, a group based in Wisconsin, travelled to Wasauksing to help lead the build. The institute partners with communities to foster and promote land-based learning and activities. The project, called Wiigwaas Jiimaanke: Revitalizing Culture, was funded by the Diocese of Peterborough through its Indigenous Reconciliation Fund. According to the Diocese’s website, the…

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