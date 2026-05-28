Talks underway for Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism: N.B. minister

By Eli Ridder Early talks on an Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism are underway between the New Brunswick government and First Nations, after widespread calls for justice system reforms stretching back more than half a decade. Indigenous Affairs Minister Keith Chiasson says the Liberal government and Indigenous leaders met last week on the topic and agreed to continue deliberations in the coming months to get the inquiry off the ground. “We are fully supportive of an Indigenous-led inquiry on systemic racism and obviously this is just the first step,” Chiasson told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s a lot of work to be done to kind of clarify that and kind of really put more framework on what it’s going to look like moving forward.” Two Indigenous people — Chantel Moore…
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