National News
ticker

Talks underway for Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism: N.B. minister

May 28, 2026 85 views

By Eli Ridder Early talks on an Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism are underway between the New Brunswick government and First Nations, after widespread calls for justice system reforms stretching back more than half a decade. Indigenous Affairs Minister Keith Chiasson says the Liberal government and Indigenous leaders met last week on the topic and agreed to continue deliberations in the coming months to get the inquiry off the ground. “We are fully supportive of an Indigenous-led inquiry on systemic racism and obviously this is just the first step,” Chiasson told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s a lot of work to be done to kind of clarify that and kind of really put more framework on what it’s going to look like moving forward.” Two Indigenous people — Chantel Moore…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous leaders back Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s stance on Treaty Rights

May 28, 2026 143

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is earning…

Read more
National News

Binoojiinhshak Jiimaan, the ‘children’s canoe’ expands traditional knowledge in Georgian Bay

May 28, 2026 93

By Shania Tabobondung, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Parry Sound North Star In early May, Wasauksing Kinomaugewamik…

Read more