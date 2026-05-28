‘Ratification does not remove the conflict’: Wei Wai Kum outlines treaty concerns

By Aaron Walker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com For Wei Wai Kum Chief Chris Roberts, whose First Nation is among those raising concerns surrounding Bill 20, the K’ómoks Treaty Act, the dispute over British Columbia’s proposed K’ómoks treaty is not simply about lines on a map. It’s about First Nations’ law, territorial responsibility, constitutional rights, and whether neighbouring First Nations should be expected to resolve historic land overlap concerns after a treaty has already become legally entrenched. Bill-20 seeks to ratify into provincial law the K’ómoks First Nation treaty in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. It moves the K’ómoks First Nation out from beneath the Indian Act to recognize its inherent right to self-government and law-making on a wide range of treaty chapters, including culture and heritage, harvesting, stewardship…



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