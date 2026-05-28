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Alberta premier wins standoff with party over position on provincial separation vote

May 28, 2026 179 views

By Jack Farrell and Lisa Johnson A standoff between Premier Danielle Smith and her own United Conservative Party on the issue of separation is over — and the premier has won. Premier Smith and party president Rob Smith had been at odds over where they stand on Alberta staying in Canada ahead of a fall referendum on the matter. The premier said Wednesday she wants Alberta to stay in Confederation, while the party president, who is not related to premier, said earlier this week the party would not pick a side leading up to the vote. Premier Smith told QR Calgary and 880 CHED that when it comes to the United Conservatives, her word is the last word, and the party’s official position is that it wants Alberta to stay…

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