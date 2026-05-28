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Squamish skincare brand ‘first’ to launch Indigenous-made SPF

May 28, 2026 197 views

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief Sḵwálwen Botanicals, a skincare brand that harvests ingredients from the Squamish Estuary, claims to be the first to launch an Indigenous-made SPF cream in Canada. A new mineral-based sunscreen is on the shelves, and the company behind it says it is the first of its kind to honour cultural relationships in Canada. Sḵwálwen Botanicals , an Indigenous-owned skin care brand, which incorporates cultural teachings of plants with its products, has launched the Kalkáy Tinted SPF 30 Face Cream.The cream infuses broad-spectrum (UVA and UVB) sun protection with botanical oils, such as cranberry and jojoba, in a “lightweight formula” for daily use, according to the Sḵwálwen website . This means that not only does this SPF protect skin from harmful UV…

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