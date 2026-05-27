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Fact File: No evidence Vancouver sending homeless residents to other B.C. cities ahead of World Cup

May 27, 2026 211 views

By Marissa Birnie Rumours have spread on social media that homeless people from Vancouver were being bused out of town in an attempt to “clean up” ahead of the FIFA World Cup that begins next month. But Vancouver denies the claims, and several British Columbia cities that were supposedly on the receiving end say there is no evidence to support the rumours. In Prince George, B.C., which is frequently cited as a destination for homeless people from Vancouver, a service provider says they haven’t seen an unusual influx of people. THE CLAIM “I heard rumours today that Vancouver is sending their homeless to Williams Lake/Quesnel/Prince George. They are given $100.00 and a Bus Ticket. Vancouver wants to clean up before the FIFA Games this Summer in Vancouver,” reads a March…

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