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Nunavik students bring film to international stage

May 27, 2026 261 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News When Madison York speaks about being on the land, she describes it as “happy, free, refreshing” — as well as a “feeling that I can’t explain.” This year, York, who graduated from Kuujjuaq’s Jaanimmarik School in 2025, will help present a short film based on the land at the UArctic Congress, an international gathering focused on Arctic communities, research and culture. The forum takes place in Tórshavn, Denmark, and runs from May 26 to 29. “The land means a lot to us. Back in the day, our ancestors used the stars to make sure they didn’t get lost and the trees for heat,” York said in an interview ahead of the conference. “We respect the land like it’s a person.” Nunaapivut…

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