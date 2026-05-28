Family resumes search for rest of Mekhi Pelly’s remains

By Pam Fedack, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kenora Miner & News Long after police search efforts slowed and the winter forced families out of the bush, the people who loved Mekhi Pelly are searching for his remains yet again. Nearly six months after some of the 21-year-old’s remains were first discovered near Washagamis Bay First Nation, family members, friends and volunteers have returned to the area hoping to bring the rest of him home. “The renewed search effort began May 15 and is being led not by police, but by the people still carrying the weight of Mekhi’s loss every day.” Family friend Lori Copenace says some family members feel the original search efforts did not go far enough. “The police found 70 per cent of Mekhi, and we’re looking…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice