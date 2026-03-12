National News
Canada will ‘do its part’ to help IEA release of oil reserves: Hodgson

March 12, 2026 234 views

By Craig Lord Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said Wednesday Canada will “do its part” to lower the cost of oil globally as a bloc of nations looks to tame the surge in energy prices triggered by the war in the Middle East. The International Energy Agency — an intergovernmental organization representing dozens of countries, including Canada — announced Wednesday it has agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from member nations’ stockpiles. Hodgson said Wednesday Canada will support those efforts but didn’t said what form that would take. “Canada will do its part to contribute to the world’s (oil) supply. That will bring prices down for Canadians. That will keep prices affordable for Canadians,” he told reporters on his way out of the Liberal caucus meeting. Canada is…

