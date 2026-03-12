National News
Idlout says she felt she was ‘betraying’ her constituents by staying with NDP

March 12, 2026 206 views

By Nick Murray Nunavut MP Lori Idlout said Wednesday feedback from constituents calling on her to join the Liberal government ultimately convinced her to cross the floor. In her first interview as a Liberal MP, Idlout told The Canadian Press staying with the NDP felt like she was “betraying” Nunavummiut. “It started to, every day, to feel like I was betraying the wrong people, that I was betraying my constituents,” she said. “And with leaving the NDP, I feel like I’m betraying them too, but at least I keep my focus on making sure that my constituents always come first.” Idlout was introduced as the Liberal party’s newest MP on Wednesday. She received a roaring ovation from her new Liberal colleagues, who chanted her name as she walked into their…

