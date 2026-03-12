National News
University of Winnipeg program helping fill Indigenous language teacher shortage

March 12, 2026 203 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The University of Winnipeg is currently running Manitoba’s first degree-level immersion program for second-language learners of Anishinaabemowin, aiming to rebuild fluency, strengthen community connections and expand the number of qualified immersion teachers across the province. The Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe/Saulteaux) Language Immersion Program welcomed its first cohort of 17 students this winter. Participants will study the language year-round for approximately 15 hours per week, combining accredited university courses with mentor-apprentice learning, immersion field schools and community-based gatherings. University officials say the program is designed not only to produce fluent speakers, but also to help address a growing demand for Indigenous language teachers in Manitoba schools. Elder Harry Bone told students that language is central to sovereignty and identity, noting that a language carries…

