University of Winnipeg program helping fill Indigenous language teacher shortage

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The University of Winnipeg is currently running Manitoba’s first degree-level immersion program for second-language learners of Anishinaabemowin, aiming to rebuild fluency, strengthen community connections and expand the number of qualified immersion teachers across the province. The Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe/Saulteaux) Language Immersion Program welcomed its first cohort of 17 students this winter. Participants will study the language year-round for approximately 15 hours per week, combining accredited university courses with mentor-apprentice learning, immersion field schools and community-based gatherings. University officials say the program is designed not only to produce fluent speakers, but also to help address a growing demand for Indigenous language teachers in Manitoba schools. Elder Harry Bone told students that language is central to sovereignty and identity, noting that a language carries…



