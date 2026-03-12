Mounties not at fault in death of mass stabber on Manitoba First Nation: report

By Brittany Hobson Manitoba’s police watchdog has found RCMP officers were not at fault in the death of a man who stabbed eight people on a First Nation then rammed into a police cruiser. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says the police car was parked on a highway south of Hollow Water First Nation in September, when the man intentionally drove into it at more than 180 kilometres per hour. RCMP had heard that the man wanted to die at the hands of police. Mounties identified the attacker as 26-year-old Tyrone Simard, who was from the community of about 1,000 residents northeast of Winnipeg. They said Simard killed his 18-year-old sister and injured seven others at two separate homes on the First Nation before fleeing. The watchdog agency says…



