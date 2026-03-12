National News
Sentencing delayed for ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor convicted of sexual assault

March 12, 2026 256 views

By Jessica Hill LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sentencing for Nathan Chasing Horse following his conviction for sexual assault of Indigenous women and girls has been delayed by a week. The sentencing was scheduled to take place Wednesday, but Judge Jessica Peterson agreed to move the hearing to March 18. It will bring to a close a case that sent shock waves through Indian Country. The sentencing of the “Dances With Wolves” actor comes about a month after a Nevada jury convicted him on 13 of the 21 charges he faced. Most related to his conduct with a victim who was 14 when he began assaulting her. Chasing Horse was acquitted of some sexual assault charges. He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. Following the trial, Chasing Horse’s…

