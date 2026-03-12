National News
Alberta’s chambers of commerce say separation talk not helping attract business

March 12, 2026 134 views

By Fakiha Baig Alberta’s chambers of commerce say talk of the province potentially quitting Confederation is bad for business, with one saying it’s time Premier Danielle Smith’s government move on from blaming former prime minister Justin Trudeau. The Alberta Chambers of Commerce says a recent survey of members and investors suggested more than half of participants say the provincial separation issue is affecting the provincial economy and making it hard to plan. “Alberta separation is the top business issue right now,” said Shauna Feth, the chamber’s chief executive, in an interview. “The concern isn’t about ideology so much as it is about the uncertainty that that discourse creates.” The move comes as Smith’s government makes headlines with the separation question. Smith has made clear she supports Alberta staying in Canada,…

