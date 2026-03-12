Canada pays over $654 to First Nations children removed from their families in historic FNCFS settlement

By Alex Murray Writer First Nations children that were separated from their families by Canada’s discriminatory child welfare system are finally being compensated by the Government of Canada. One year on from the opening of the first claims period for the First Nations and Family Services and Jordan’s Principle Settlement on March 10, 2025, more than $654 million has been paid out to eligible claimants from more than 136,000 claims. That comes out to just under $5,000 per claim. “The Compensation delivered over the past year represents meaningful progress and important recognition for many First Nations children and families harmed by Canada’s discrimination,” said Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak in a statement. “These payments are an important step towards justice and accountability. We encourage Family…



