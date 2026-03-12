Stanley Park’s stagnant Lost Lagoon closer to being reconnected to ocean

By Nono Shen Lost Lagoon at the entrance to Vancouver’s famed Stanley Park has become a swamp of green algae and stagnant water but the city’s board of parks is moving forward with a plan to reconnect the lagoon to the ocean after more than a century of being marooned. Board members endorsed exploratory work in a motion on Tuesday to reconnect the lagoon to Coal Harbour and Second Beach to improve its ecological health and restore it as a tidal ecosystem. Instead of a growing bloom of algae and worsening water quality — a result, the board says, of a century of infilling — a lagoon reconnected to the sea could see bird-rich mud flats at low tide, and marsh-like conditions at high tide. Chad Townsend, senior planner of…



