Stanley Park’s stagnant Lost Lagoon closer to being reconnected to ocean

March 12, 2026 132 views

By Nono Shen Lost Lagoon at the entrance to Vancouver’s famed Stanley Park has become a swamp of green algae and stagnant water but the city’s board of parks is moving forward with a plan to reconnect the lagoon to the ocean after more than a century of being marooned. Board members endorsed exploratory work in a motion on Tuesday to reconnect the lagoon to Coal Harbour and Second Beach to improve its ecological health and restore it as a tidal ecosystem. Instead of a growing bloom of algae and worsening water quality — a result, the board says, of a century of infilling — a lagoon reconnected to the sea could see bird-rich mud flats at low tide, and marsh-like conditions at high tide. Chad Townsend, senior planner of…

