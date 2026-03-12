Carney travelling to Yellowknife, Norway for defence-focused northern trip

By David Baxter and Dylan Robertson Prime Minister Mark Carney is again heading overseas, this time to Norway to observe NATO Cold Response exercises as Canada deepens ties with Nordic countries. He will stop first in Yellowknife on Thursday. “In this time of global uncertainty, it’s really important that we strengthen the co-operation with Canada, with Norway and with the Nordic countries together,” Norwegian Ambassador to Canada Hanne Ulrichsen said in an interview Wednesday. She said Norway invited Carney to visit and has convened heads of government from Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Finland to Oslo so that Carney can advance efforts to strengthen trade and energy ties with the so-called Nordic Five. But first, Carney will travel to Bardufoss, Norway on Friday to watch the military exercises, and senior government…



