Emergency first responder initiative expanding into more FirstNations

March 11, 2026 60 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — An initiative that trains, pays and provides necessary medical equipment to first responders in First Nations continues to expand. The Emergency First Response Team program is an Indigenous-led partnership between Ontario’s Ornge air ambulance service and individual communities, funded by the province’s health ministry. It provides necessary training and equipment — including specialized vehicles — to first responders in First Nations, replacing a much more limited volunteer-based service. Effectively, it provides the necessary training for community members to stabilize and provide initial care to patients and get them to the local nursing station, then, if necessary, transport them to the airport so Ornge can fly them to larger centres. “When we looked at it, we made an early determination…

