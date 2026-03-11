National News
Crown minister and Mi’kmaq chiefs respond to cannabis raids in Nova Scotia

March 11, 2026 56 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Affairs visited Cape Breton last week and was forced to dip her toe into the smokey waters of the cannabis tensions between Mi’kmaq and the provincial government. “I encourage the province to sit down with First Nations and find a way forward,” she said. “Because in discussions I had with both Membertou and Eskasoni, they were talking about looking to put in regulations and then working with the province to ensure that they’re adhered to.’ She said she suggests that the Mi’kmaq and the province sit down to discuss all the issues and the different ways they can be resolved. “Because in discussions with chiefs across the Atlantic region on this issue, they have ideas on…

