National News
ticker

Whale sanctuary stirs fishing debate; Questions over access, environmental impact raised

March 11, 2026 60 views

By Joanne Jordan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough-Antigonish Journal WINE HARBOUR – Plans to build a whale sanctuary at the Wine Harbour wharf and bay have drawn mixed reactions, with one long-time lobster fisher saying the project will not affect fishing activity in the area while a regional fisheries association cites serious concerns. Guysborough County Inshore Fisheries Association (GCIFA) executive director Ginny Boudreau told The Journal last week that those concerns include how netting enclosing the sanctuary will be managed and how build-up – including seaweed and mussels – will be prevented from restricting water flow. “How are the nets and the bay going to be kept clean; how are they going to keep the flushing of that bay – of the whale excrement and the feed that they feed…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Emergency first responder initiative expanding into more FirstNations

March 11, 2026 61

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — An initiative that trains, pays…

Read more
National News

Crown minister and Mi’kmaq chiefs respond to cannabis raids in Nova Scotia

March 11, 2026 60

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Affairs visited…

Read more