Whale sanctuary stirs fishing debate; Questions over access, environmental impact raised

By Joanne Jordan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough-Antigonish Journal WINE HARBOUR – Plans to build a whale sanctuary at the Wine Harbour wharf and bay have drawn mixed reactions, with one long-time lobster fisher saying the project will not affect fishing activity in the area while a regional fisheries association cites serious concerns. Guysborough County Inshore Fisheries Association (GCIFA) executive director Ginny Boudreau told The Journal last week that those concerns include how netting enclosing the sanctuary will be managed and how build-up – including seaweed and mussels – will be prevented from restricting water flow. “How are the nets and the bay going to be kept clean; how are they going to keep the flushing of that bay – of the whale excrement and the feed that they feed…



