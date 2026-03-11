Mississaugas of Credit First Nation receive $183.4 million in Rouge River Valley Tract Claim

Mississaugas of Credit First Nation settle claim, receive $183.4 million for Rouge River By Alex Murray Writer The Mississaugas of Credit First Nation (MCFN) recently celebrated the signing of a nine-figure agreement with the provincial and federal governments that settled a 250-year-old land claim. But Chief Margaret Sault says they’re not stopping there. “We currently are negotiating. … We’ll be continuing on with Treaty 22 and Treaty 23,” Sault told Turtle Island News. “Then we do have other claims through our process, we’ve been working on some other things. So, we’re not done with claims yet. Just building that trust, building that relationship.” While, she said there is more work to do on Saturday, March 7, it was enough to celebrate the recent progress. Sault and other members of the…



