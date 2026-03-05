National News
Indigenous-led Sea to Sky project granted $1.5 million for clean fuel innovation

March 5, 2026 163 views

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief Over $1 million in government grants has been allocated to a new clean hydrogen project in Brandywine, coordinated primarily by the Lil’wat Nation. A healthy lifestyle isn’t just necessary for individuals; it’s also for the land around us, and in how we use it. Reducing carbon emissions The Sea to Sky is making a “ win-win” headway in reducing its carbon footprint via community; the plan being to use clean hydrogen primarily to displace carbon emissions, in alignment with the cultural values of First Nations. On March 3 at Sea to Sky Energy Solutions (SSES), Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country Patrick Weiler—on behalf of Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson—announced a federal investment…

