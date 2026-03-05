National News
International Women’s Day: Susan Aglukark reflects on the strength and power of Inuit women

March 5, 2026 191 views

By Jill Westerman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Women can be the metaphorical thread that binds and strengthens a community through their work and actions, and Susan Aglukark, an Inuk woman who grew up in the Kivalliq region of Nunavut, believes Inuit women have started returning to the strong ways of their ancestors. “There’s always been such an important and powerful role that Inuit women have played culturally, traditionally, and even in a transition period,” Aglukark said. “So when we think of traditional ways to contemporary Inuit communities, then and up to now, the role that they play is so important in the community.” March 8th is International Women’s Day, and this years’ theme Give to Gain – highlights generosity, mutual support and collaboration – virtues that Aglukark associates…

