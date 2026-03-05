Agnico Eagle donation welcomed as Baker Lake Abluqta Society struggle with need for food

By Jill Westerman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The hamlet of Baker Lake with its population of about 2,200 residents is internationally known for its impressive roster of Inuit artists. Distinctive stone carvings, wall hangings, and artwork have found their way to galleries and homes far from their humble beginnings in the western Arctic. Baker Lake is also known for the abundance of wildlife that lives on the surrounding tundra – the Qamanirjuaq and Beverly caribou herds, wolves, muskox, Arctic hares, wolverines, and foxes all live in the ecosystem nearby. What might be lesser-known outside of Canada’s North is the persistent food insecurity faced by so many of its residents – often leading to requests for food on local social media pages or from the food bank. For those…
