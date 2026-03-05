National News
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake oversees rematriation of wampum string

March 5, 2026 318 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Chiefs Melanie Morrison and Ross Montour travelled to Ottawa for the formal return of a wampum string believed to have originated from the community. The handover ceremony was held at the Bank of Canada Museum’s collections offices last week and included Algonquin representatives Fred and Verna McGregor, since Ottawa sits on unceded Algonquin territory. “It was very moving,” Montour said. “It was right to be a part of a ceremony to return it, which was a First Nations ceremony.” The string, composed of 87 purple wampum beads strung on a natural fibre, had been part of the Bank of Canada Museum’s national currency collection for over 60 years. Aside from a brief loan to the McCord Stewart…

