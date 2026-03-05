Bill C-10 would hold government’s feet to the fire on implementation of modern treaties

By Aaron Walker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com More than two decades after modern treaty leaders first began calling for independent oversight, they are now urging Parliament to move forward on Bill C-10, An Act respecting the Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation. Leaders say the Act would finally close a long-standing accountability gap in how Canada lives up to its commitments in the constitutionally protected agreements. Eva Clayton is one of those leaders. She has spent much of her career navigating the gap between what Canada promises in modern treaties and what happens once the ink dries. Now, as president of the Nisga’a Nation and co-chair of the Land Claims Agreements Coalition (LCAC), she is watching Parliament debate what treaty partners describe as a missing piece in Canada’s constitutional machinery:…



