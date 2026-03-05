National News
ticker

Bill C-10 would hold government’s feet to the fire on implementation of modern treaties

March 5, 2026 250 views

 By Aaron Walker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com More than two decades after modern treaty leaders first began calling for independent oversight, they are now urging Parliament to move forward on Bill C-10, An Act respecting the Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation. Leaders say the Act would finally close a long-standing accountability gap in how Canada lives up to its commitments in the constitutionally protected agreements. Eva Clayton is one of those leaders. She has spent much of her career navigating the gap between what Canada promises in modern treaties and what happens once the ink dries. Now, as president of the Nisga’a Nation and co-chair of the Land Claims Agreements Coalition (LCAC), she is watching Parliament debate what treaty partners describe as a missing piece in Canada’s constitutional machinery:…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN criticizes travel advisory for First Nations people entering the U.S

March 5, 2026 190

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Assembly of First Nations (AFN)…

Read more
National News

Carney says he backs strikes on Iran ‘with some regret’ as world order frays

March 5, 2026 173

By Rod Mcguirk MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday he supported…

Read more