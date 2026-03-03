‘We never received one complaint’: Native Centre board members speak out against misconduct allegations

By Paige Seburn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report Conflicting accounts are re-emerging at the Niagara Regional Native Centre, where current leadership is pushing back against allegations of intimidation and mismanagement from past leaders and staff. This comes amid disputes over a Sept. 11 protest outside the centre in Niagara-on-the-Lake, as well as over staff levels, membership approvals and legal cost reimbursements. Former board president Sean Vanderklis, who resigned Feb. 26 last year, said he received a lawyer’s letter on Oct. 17 alleging defamation related to the dispute. A copy of the letter reviewed by The Lake Report shows counsel for former board member Lacey Lewis demanding the removal of social media posts and a public retraction, and reserving the right to pursue legal action. As of right now,…



