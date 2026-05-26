syilx Okanagan Nation declares watershed emergency: ‘We’re in a crisis right now’

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews The syilx Okanagan Nation has declared an emergency across six of its major watersheds in response to worsening droughts, declining fish populations, and growing threats to long-term water security throughout its territories. The declaration, issued Wednesday by the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA), applies to the Okanagan, Simikameen, Nicola, Kettle, Salmon and Bessette watersheds across B.C.’s southern Interior. Chief Robert Louie, of Westbank First Nation (WFN), said it is urgent that all of the region’s governments work more closely together to address the threats to siwɬkʷ (water). “The syilx Nation is acting within its inherent jurisdiction and responsibility to protect siwɬkʷ for future generations,” Louie said in the declaration. “Water is life, and the health of our watersheds can no longer be treated…



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