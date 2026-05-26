Puppeteer hits the streets to document homelessness

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald A puppeteer from the Tsuut’ina Nation, located west of Calgary, well loved for his creation of a cast of Native characters, took to the streets to document life of the homeless population in several cities across the country, including Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge, which can be found in his novel “See-Me Street.” DeRic Starlight says he was inspired by the movie “Supersize Me”, which features someone who ate solely at McDonald’s for an entire month. Starlight wondered what it would be like to live in a homeless shelter for a month, and he spent a month living on the streets in Calgary. What was only supposed to be a one-month experiment became something much bigger. “I got to know a community…



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