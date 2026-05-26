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Tsawwassen backs K’ómoks and Kitselas ratification amid mounting territorial disputes

May 26, 2026 184 views

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Delta Optimist Drawing on nearly two decades of self-governance, Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN) is endorsing the ratification of the K’ómoks and Kitselas Final Agreements. The Nation asserts that the success of these new treaties is a vital legal precedent required to unlock TFN’s own pending treaty modifications. TFN became the first Nation to enter into a modern treaty under the B.C. process in 2009, and operates with its own constitution, laws, and elected government. While Kitselas and K’ómoks have navigated the treaty process since the early 1990s, ratification faces significant pushback. The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and neighbouring Nations — including the Wei Wai Kum and the Lax Kw’alaams Band — have called for a legislative pause, citing unresolved territorial overlaps. Despite…

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