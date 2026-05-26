Two men shot on quad on northern Manitoba First Nation, RCMP searching for suspect

Two men are in hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries, after they were shot while on an all-terrain vehicle on a First Nation in northern Manitoba. Mounties say they received reports that a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were brought into the nursing station in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, also known as Pukatawagan. The two were flown to Winnipeg for further treatment. An RCMP emergency response team is searching for a suspect. A shelter in place alert was issued, but police say the First Nation has lifted the lockdown order. Mathias Colomb is a fly-in community located more than 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2026….



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