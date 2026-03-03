National News
ticker

Polar Plunge raises over 18k for Special Olympics Manitoba

March 3, 2026 97 views

By Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader A record-breaking number of participants braved the icy waters at Stride Place in recent days, raising thousands of dollars to help local athletes reach the national stage. The eighth annual Portage la Prairie Polar Plunge, held Feb. 28, saw 48 “plungers” leap into a customized dive tank. The event raised $18,500 for Special Olympics Manitoba, marking the highest participation rate in the event’s local history. “Special Olympics is an amazing cause that gets athletes involved in sport,” said Kristen Tompsett, staff sergeant with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service and a longtime event organizer. “This year is particularly important because the national games are in Alberta this August. We want to ensure as many athletes can go as possible.” The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Winnipeg security guard charged with using brass knuckles on suspected shoplifter

March 3, 2026 110

By Brittany Hobson Winnipeg police have charged a security guard with assault after video surfacing online…

Read more
National News

In Manitoba, a growing herd of bagwaji-bizhikiwag offers lessons in community

March 3, 2026 90

By Crystal Greene, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews A large herd of bagwaji-bizhikiwag (wood bison) call…

Read more