‘Blue Heron’ wins best Canadian film at TFCA Awards, ‘Endless Cookie’ wins best doc

March 3, 2026 100 views

By Alex Nino Gheciu A coming-of-age drama about a Canadian-Hungarian family’s turbulent time settling into their new home on Vancouver Island has been named best Canadian feature by the Toronto Film Critics Association. “Blue Heron” writer-director Sophy Romvari accepted the $50,000 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award for her debut feature at a gala Monday night. Centred on a Hungarian family adjusting to life in Canada, her semi-autobiographical film gradually uncovers family tensions through the viewpoint of the youngest child. In December, “Blue Heron” won best first feature in the main slate of the Toronto Film Critics Association Awards — an honour that makes Romvari just the third filmmaker, after Sarah Polley and Zacharias Kunuk, to claim both prizes in the same year. Another major winner announced at the ceremony was…

