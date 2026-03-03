Jasper facing higher RCMP costs as Alberta ponders provincial police force

By Peter Shokeir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Jasper Local The Municipality of Jasper could pay nearly $1.2 million annually for RCMP policing by 2030-31, according to preliminary estimates from provincial officials. In December, the Government of Alberta (GOA) announced changes to the Police Funding Model formula, as well as significant increases to the overall amount of funds collected from municipalities. “Overall, municipalities will face higher costs, unclear benefits, and significant uncertainty,” the Rural Municipalities of Alberta explained after the new model was announced. On Tuesday (Feb. 24), after learning how those changes could affect the Municipality of Jasper’s bottom line, councillors meeting as Committee of the Whole directed municipal staff to work with the provincial Police Funding Model team to identify modifiers and subsidies that might apply to Jasper,…



