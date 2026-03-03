National News
Assembly of Treaty Chiefs votes no-confidence in UCP government

March 3, 2026 96 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News In a historic vote, an umbrella organization representing chiefs from Treaties 6, 7 and 8 has called on the Legislative Assembly to hold a vote of non-confidence in Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP. The vote was unanimous at the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs (AOTC) Feb. 26 meeting at River Cree Resort in Enoch. It’s the first time the AOTC has voted non-confidence in a government. “A responsible government requires independent democratic oversight and a transparent legislative process. The UCP has obstructed and failed to meet these basic requirements to govern,” reads an AOTC news release. The chiefs are calling for UCP, NDP and independent MLAs to “officially and expeditiously” hold a vote of non-confidence in the government in the…

