Alberta’s Indigenous Tourism: Growth, Challenges, and Future Vision

March 3, 2026 108 views

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Alberta is building a vibrant Indigenous tourism sector, with experiences ranging from Métis Crossing and River Cree Resort and Casino to evening markets and immersive cultural performances. Travel Alberta, which co-hosted the 2026 International Indigenous Tourism Conference, is supporting operators and promoting the province as a destination for Canadians and international visitors. Terry Goertzen, Vice President of Indigenous Relations and Economic Development at Travel Alberta, brings extensive public service experience, including work with Indigenous Services Canada and serving as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport in Manitoba. He said this experience informs Travel Alberta’s approach to Indigenous tourism and economic development. Investment and Support Goertzen explained that Travel Alberta has invested more than $13.5 million to support Indigenous tourism…

