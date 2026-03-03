National News
ticker

Otipemisiwak Métis Gov’t is Bringing Support Sessions to Calgary for Men Facing Gender-Based Violence

March 3, 2026 120 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Otipemisiwak Métis Government is hosting a series of events across the province geared towards men and boys who have experienced domestic violence, with the next stop scheduled for Calgary. Breaking the Silence is intended so that “Métis men and boys can have a safe place to share their feelings and experiences,” explained Nelson Lussier, the Otipemisiwak Métis Government’s secretary for justice. Lussier told Alberta Native News that the initiative aligns with Canada’s National Plan to End Gender-based Violence. The plan doesn’t explicitly call for programming to deal with male victims of gender-based violence, but does call for programming to be “inclusive of children and families,” and to educate men and boys about their role in “preventing and addressing gender-based…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Winnipeg security guard charged with using brass knuckles on suspected shoplifter

March 3, 2026 110

By Brittany Hobson Winnipeg police have charged a security guard with assault after video surfacing online…

Read more
National News

In Manitoba, a growing herd of bagwaji-bizhikiwag offers lessons in community

March 3, 2026 90

By Crystal Greene, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews A large herd of bagwaji-bizhikiwag (wood bison) call…

Read more