‘A legacy of co-operation’: Leaders vow to protect syilx Okanagan waters across jurisdictions

By Aaron Hemens Local Journalism Initiative In a historic first, syilx Okanagan leaders and local government officials have signed a formal agreement vowing to collectively protect and advocate for siwɬkw (water) throughout the region. On Friday, representatives from 19 groups signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) at the Penticton Golf and Country Club in syilx Okanagan homelands. The signatories represent 126 elected local leaders of the recently formed Okanagan Similkameen Collaborative Leadership Table, according to the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA). The MOA signals a commitment to protecting the Okanagan and Similkameen watersheds. y̓ilmixʷm (Chief) ki law na Clarence Louie of Osoyoos Indian Band — who is also xaʔtus (elected leader) of the syilx Okanagan Nation — said he wasn’t surprised it was water that united the wide range of leaders….



