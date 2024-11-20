Uncategorized

‘A legacy of co-operation’: Leaders vow to protect syilx Okanagan waters across jurisdictions

November 20, 2024 20 views

By Aaron Hemens  Local Journalism Initiative In a historic first, syilx Okanagan leaders and local government officials have signed a formal agreement vowing to collectively protect and advocate for siwɬkw (water) throughout the region. On Friday, representatives from 19 groups signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) at the Penticton Golf and Country Club in syilx Okanagan homelands. The signatories represent 126 elected local leaders of the recently formed Okanagan Similkameen Collaborative Leadership Table, according to the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA). The MOA signals a commitment to protecting the Okanagan and Similkameen watersheds. y̓ilmixʷm (Chief) ki law na Clarence Louie of Osoyoos Indian Band — who is also xaʔtus (elected leader) of the syilx Okanagan Nation — said he wasn’t surprised it was water that united the wide range of leaders….

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Manitoba NDP lays out plans to freeze hydro rates, commission bison statue

November 20, 2024 21

Canadian Press-Tackling high grocery prices, freezing hydro electricity rates and commissioning a new statue reflecting Manitoba’s…

Read more
Uncategorized

Chiefs of Ontario meet in Thunder Bay

November 20, 2024 21

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY — The Chiefs of Ontario launched its…

Read more