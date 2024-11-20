National News
ticker

Manitoba NDP lays out plans to freeze hydro rates, commission bison statue

November 20, 2024 21 views

Canadian Press-Tackling high grocery prices, freezing hydro electricity rates and commissioning a new statue reflecting Manitoba’s past and present are some of the priorities for the coming year the NDP government highlighted Tuesday in its second throne speech. The speech largely repeated the government’s efforts to address health-care system challenges, public safety and affordability. The government is looking at introducing legislation to address anticompetitive contracts that Premier Wab Kinew said drive up the cost of groceries. Kinew said the legislation could ban the use of restrictive covenants, a type of contract often used in real estate transactions that can prevent competitors from taking over a space or from opening a space nearby. “Right now, big grocery store chains when they set up a location in the province, can basically draw…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘A legacy of co-operation’: Leaders vow to protect syilx Okanagan waters across jurisdictions

November 20, 2024 23

By Aaron Hemens  Local Journalism Initiative In a historic first, syilx Okanagan leaders and local government…

Read more
National News

Chiefs of Ontario meet in Thunder Bay

November 20, 2024 22

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY — The Chiefs of Ontario launched its…

Read more