‘Who profits on hunger?’ Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs

NUNAVUT-(CP)-People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy. The emails about the Nutrition North subsidy program ranged from desperate pleas to do something to lower food costs, to angry demands that retailers receiving subsidies be investigated. In April, Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal acknowledged there was a problem. “I agree more work is needed to optimize the subsidy for Northerners to ensure 100 per cent of the subsidy is passed on directly to consumers,” Vandal said in a note to Nunavut Family Services Minister Margaret Nakashuk obtained through an access to information request. Some of the 17 emails from members of the public accused retailers of hiking food prices in…



