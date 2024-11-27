Chief reflects on years of work to rebuild

National News
By Darlene Wroe Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  TEMAGAMI – Chief Michael Paul has been serving on either the Teme-Augama Anishnabai council or the Temagami First Nation council for the past nine years. Paul, 64, is currently serving his second year as TAA Chief and is finishing his first year as TFN Second Chief. Recovering status designation for descendants of original families is one of the main tasks Paul and others are focused upon. At the same time, defending TFN and TAA rights to hunt and fish is another main occupation. Paul explained that during the 1940s and 1950s, “Indian agents” approached First Nation people in the Temagami area and required them to prove who they were. If they could not successfully do so, or were not present, they were removed…

