Expanded nurse practitioner role ‘a game-changer’ for health care, says Livingstone-Macleod MLA

Tens of thousands of rural Albertans are already benefiting from improved health care access thanks to an expanded role for nurse practitioners, Livingstone-Macleod MLA Chelsae Petrovic told the legislature. “This program is a game-changer for our health care system,” said Petrovic, the UCP’s parliamentary secretary for health workforce engagement. Petrovic said rural and remote areas like Coaldale, Consort and Two Hills have seen 33 nurse practitioners accepted since Alberta first sought applications for the program. So far it’s provided access to “vital primary health care” for 30,000 Albertans. Speaking to the legislative assembly Nov. 21, Petrovic estimated another 21,000 Albertans would benefit soon. Of 67 applications received since the program launched in April, 56 have been approved. The Nurse Practitioner Care Program increases the compensation of successful applicants, requires that…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice