Expanded nurse practitioner role ‘a game-changer’ for health care, says Livingstone-Macleod MLA

Tens of thousands of rural Albertans are already benefiting from improved health care access thanks to an expanded role for nurse practitioners, Livingstone-Macleod MLA Chelsae Petrovic told the legislature. “This program is a game-changer for our health care system,” said Petrovic, the UCP’s parliamentary secretary for health workforce engagement. Petrovic said rural and remote areas like Coaldale, Consort and Two Hills have seen 33 nurse practitioners accepted since Alberta first sought applications for the program. So far it’s provided access to “vital primary health care” for 30,000 Albertans. Speaking to the legislative assembly Nov. 21, Petrovic estimated another 21,000 Albertans would benefit soon. Of 67 applications received since the program launched in April, 56 have been approved. The Nurse Practitioner Care Program increases the compensation of successful applicants, requires that…
Related Posts
NDP ready to open ‘gates’ to pass Liberal GST holiday bill separate from $250 rebate
November 27, 2024 29
OTTAWA-(CP)NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party is ready to introduce motions as early as today…
Oregon tribe has hunting and fishing rights restored under a long-sought court ruling
November 27, 2024 32
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Drumming made the floor vibrate and singing filled the conference room…