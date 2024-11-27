Positive reaction for First Nation flag

The decision to fly Fort William First Nation’s flag at Thunder Bay’s Alstom rail-car plant is already having its intended impact. Two weeks after the community’s green-and-white flat was raised at the Montreal Street operation at the suggestion of the workers’ union, feedback appears to be positive. “Not just from workers, but from the community at large,” Unifor Local 1075 president Justin Roberts said on Tuesday. The Alstom operation is located right across from Fort William First Nation. “It’s nice that they can see their flag flying (at the plant) from there,” Roberts said. Roberts said he hopes it encourage more Fort William First Nation (FWFN) residents to apply for work at the Alstom operation, which manufactures streetcars and other light-rail vehicles. In an earlier interview with another media outlet,…



