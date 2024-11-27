National News
ticker

Positive reaction for First Nation flag

November 27, 2024 29 views

The decision to fly Fort William First Nation’s flag at Thunder Bay’s Alstom rail-car plant is already having its intended impact. Two weeks after the community’s green-and-white flat was raised at the Montreal Street operation at the suggestion of the workers’ union, feedback appears to be positive. “Not just from workers, but from the community at large,” Unifor Local 1075 president Justin Roberts said on Tuesday. The Alstom operation is located right across from Fort William First Nation. “It’s nice that they can see their flag flying (at the plant) from there,” Roberts said. Roberts said he hopes it encourage more Fort William First Nation (FWFN) residents to apply for work at the Alstom operation, which manufactures streetcars and other light-rail vehicles. In an earlier interview with another media outlet,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NDP ready to open ‘gates’ to pass Liberal GST holiday bill separate from $250 rebate

November 27, 2024 29

OTTAWA-(CP)NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party is ready to introduce motions as early as today…

Read more
National News

Oregon tribe has hunting and fishing rights restored under a long-sought court ruling

November 27, 2024 32

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Drumming made the floor vibrate and singing filled the conference room…

Read more